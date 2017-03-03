Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Championship leaders Newcastle United on Saturday in a promotion six-pointer at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town sit eight points behind Newcastle with a game in hand and need to beat the Geordies to keep hopes of catching them alive - if not, then Brighton look likely to be the team in Town's crosshairs.

Rafa Benitez's men would probably settle for a draw in West Yorkshire, with big games against Reading and Fulham to follow.

David Wagner will have Jonathan Hogg, Nahki Wells and Aaron Mooy back at his disposal, while the visitors could welcome Championship top scorer Dwight Gayle back from injury.

Who would you pick to take on the Championship pace setters at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend?

Use our team selector below name your starting XI.