Huddersfield Town kick off their FA Cup campaign against Port Vale this weekend.
David Wagner will be hoping he can claim a first cup win with Town, but the Terriers' have not always had it their way against the Valiants.
Town have won the last two meetings, but were beaten 4-3 by the Stoke-on-Trent side in the first round of the 2008/09 FA Cup competition, despite being 3-1 up.
Louis Dodds, David Howland and Marc Richards were the heroes for Vale, with three goals being scored in the last 11 minutes.
Who would you pick to ensure Town progress in the competition on Saturday?
Use our interactive team selector to name your starting XI.