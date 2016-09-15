Huddersfield Town v QPR: Pick your Town team to start against the Hoops

Huddersfield Town host QPR at the weekend and will be looking to start up another unbeaten run.

Town lost their first game of the season in midweek against Brighton, but a home fixture against Queens Park Rangers could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The Hoops were beaten 6-0 by Newcastle United in midweek and confidence will be at an all-time low after their heaviest home league defeat ever.

WATCH: Queens Park Rangers 0 - 6 Newcastle United: The game in 90 seconds

Recent history against QPR has not been good for Town however.

They have failed to win any of their last six matches against Rangers, taking just won point from their last three home matches.

And QPR have won two of their three away matches this campaign - as many as they won in their final 20 fixtures of 2015/16.

