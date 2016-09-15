Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town v QPR: Pick your Town team to start against the Hoops

  • Updated
  • By

Use our team selector to pick your starting XI

Huddersfield Town v QPR
Huddersfield Town v QPR

Huddersfield Town host QPR at the weekend and will be looking to start up another unbeaten run.

Town lost their first game of the season in midweek against Brighton, but a home fixture against Queens Park Rangers could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The Hoops were beaten 6-0 by Newcastle United in midweek and confidence will be at an all-time low after their heaviest home league defeat ever.

WATCH: Queens Park Rangers 0 - 6 Newcastle United: The game in 90 seconds

WATCH: Queens Park Rangers 0 - 6 Newcastle United: The game in 90 seconds
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Recent history against QPR has not been good for Town however.

They have failed to win any of their last six matches against Rangers, taking just won point from their last three home matches.

And QPR have won two of their three away matches this campaign - as many as they won in their final 20 fixtures of 2015/16.

Who would you pick to break QPR's run of form against Town? Pick your starting XI with our team selector below.

 
Pick the team

Pick your team for the Huddersfield game against Qpr, then share it with others and see the most popular selection by all fans.

SquadYour starting xi
  • GK
  • D
  • M
  • A
    Your starting xi
    Drag player to position
      To use our widget to select your team click / tap here

      Huddersfield Town latest

      Leeds v Huddersfield: 5 Things We Learnt Town Fans on West Yorkshire derby win Huddersfield Town hungry for success Leeds v Huddersfield: Fan Gallery
      1 of 4
      Comments
      Show more comments

      Previous Articles

      Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner already eagerly looking to QPR match

      Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner looks on.

      Head coach philosophical after a first league loss

      Related Tags

      Teams
      Queens Park Rangers FC
      Huddersfield Town FC

      Football News

      Recommended in Football News

      Most Read in Sport

      1. Twitter
        Leeds United keeper 'likes' story about Garry Monk's imminent sacking on Twitter
      2. Kasey Palmer
        Kasey Palmer can be hit at Huddersfield Town, says David Wagner
      3. Huddersfield Town FC
        Huddersfield Town offering QPR tickets for just £5
      4. Huddersfield Town FC
        Huddersfield Examiner looking for passionate Town supporters for new fan initiative
      5. Football News
        Championship transfer rumours: Former Town boss praises Newcastle United signing

      Recommended on Examiner

      Huddersfield Examiner

      Journalists

      Doug Thomson
      Huddersfield Town correspondent
      Chris Roberts
      Huddersfield Giants correspondent
      Louise Cooper
      Crime correspondent
      Nick Lavigueur
      Health Correspondent
      Joanne Douglas
      Local Government Correspondent
      Linda Whitwam
      Education Correspondent
      Henryk Zientek
      Business Correspondent
      Martin Shaw
      Mirfield Correspondent