Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield Town v QPR: Your match day preview in a minute

  • Updated
  • By

From key battles to score predictions - the essential information for Saturday's Championship game at the John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v QPR: YOUR bitesize guide to this weekend's Championship clash
Huddersfield Town return to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend looking to get back to winning ways against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

David Wagner 's men will be hoping to put Tuesday night's painful 1-0 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion behind them in what should be a near sell-out home crowd while the visiting Hoops will be looking for a better performance following their humiliating 6-0 thrashing at the hands on Newcastle United.

And you can get a feel and excitement for the clash with our one-minute match day preview video above which includes key battles, referee details, score predictions and latest odds.

Remember to follow the Huddersfield Examiner online during tomorrow afternoon's game as well as via the Examiner's Town Facebook page and via twitter @ExaminerHTAFC where we will bring you a LIVE Blog as well as all the latest news, reaction and views.

David Wagner believes fan power can help drive Huddersfield Town to victory over QPR

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner looks on.

The Head Coach is hoping the biggest home gate of the season can roar his side to victory on Saturday afternoon

