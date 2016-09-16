Huddersfield Town v QPR: Your match day preview in a minute

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Huddersfield Town return to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend looking to get back to winning ways against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

David Wagner 's men will be hoping to put Tuesday night's painful 1-0 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion behind them in what should be a near sell-out home crowd while the visiting Hoops will be looking for a better performance following their humiliating 6-0 thrashing at the hands on Newcastle United.

And you can get a feel and excitement for the clash with our one-minute match day preview video above which includes key battles, referee details, score predictions and latest odds.

