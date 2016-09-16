Huddersfield Town v QPR: Your Town team to take on Rangers

Huddersfield Town host Queens Park Rangers this weekend after losing their first match of the season to Brighton in midweek.

QPR's Tuesday was even bleaker than Town's when the Hoops were handed a 6-0 defeat by Newcastle - their heaviest league loss at home ever.

Both sides will be looking to put the painful memories to bed and get back to winning ways this weekend and Town fans have picked the team they believe can do just that.

WATCH: A bitesize guide to Huddersfield Town v QPR this weekend

The supporters have selected David Wagner's trusted back four who have conceded just five goals so far this season: Tommy Smith, Christopher Schindler, Mark Hudson and Chris Lowe.

Danny Ward gets the nod in goal despite his mistake at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg and Jack Payne are picked as the central trio in the midfield with Elis Kachunga and Rajiv Van La Parra providing the width.

Nahki Wells is preferred to lead the line against a shaky Hoops defence.