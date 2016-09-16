Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town v QPR: Your Town team to take on Rangers

  • Updated
  • By

Who you picked to start against QPR

Town team v QPR

Huddersfield Town host Queens Park Rangers this weekend after losing their first match of the season to Brighton in midweek.

QPR's Tuesday was even bleaker than Town's when the Hoops were handed a 6-0 defeat by Newcastle - their heaviest league loss at home ever.

Both sides will be looking to put the painful memories to bed and get back to winning ways this weekend and Town fans have picked the team they believe can do just that.

WATCH: A bitesize guide to Huddersfield Town v QPR this weekend

Huddersfield Town v QPR: YOUR bitesize guide to this weekend's Championship clash
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The supporters have selected David Wagner's trusted back four who have conceded just five goals so far this season: Tommy Smith, Christopher Schindler, Mark Hudson and Chris Lowe.

Danny Ward gets the nod in goal despite his mistake at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday.

Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg and Jack Payne are picked as the central trio in the midfield with Elis Kachunga and Rajiv Van La Parra providing the width.

Nahki Wells is preferred to lead the line against a shaky Hoops defence.

Huddersfield Town latest

Brighton v Town: Five Things We Learned Town Ticket Offer for QPR Clash David Wagner Looks To QPR Clash Town v QPR: Pick Your Team
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers: A Hoops perspective

Nahki Wells and Grant Hall tussle for the ball during last season's game between Huddersfield Town and Queens Park Rangers.

Dave Thomas from Queens Park Rangers' A Kick Up The R's fanzine gives his opinion ahead of Saturday's SkyBet Championship encounter

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner already eagerly looking to QPR match

Brighton & Hove Albion v Huddersfield Town, 13.09.2016: Town Head Coach David Wagner looks on.

Head coach philosophical after a first league loss

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
Queens Park Rangers FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    The Huddersfield Town players have bought in to Wagner's philosophy - what the Opta stats reveal about Championship leaders
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    David Wagner believes fan power can help drive Huddersfield Town to victory over QPR
  3. Dale Tempest
    Great chance for Huddersfield Town to put down a marker against QPR says Skybet chief Dale Tempest
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    It's all about the response as Huddersfield Town tackle QPR
  5. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: QPR linked with Tony Pulis should Hasselbaink get the sack

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent