Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers: A Hoops perspective

Saturday afternoon brings Queens Park Rangers to the John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town look to bounce back from their mid-week defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The loss on the South Coast was Town's first in the Championship this season, ending the club's best ever start to a season in their 108-year history.

In contrast, tomorrow's visitor QPR had a horror show at home to Newcastle United, getting thrashed 6-0 at Loftus Road.

Dave Thomas, from the independent QPR fanzine A Kick Up The R's (AKUTRS), gives his thoughts on the encounter.

So, sorry to do this to you but we have to start with Tuesday night - what went wrong?

Tuesday? You mean losing the first set to Newcastle? To be fair, the 6-0 scoreline absolutely flattered... us.

There are times when you just have to hold up your hands and acknowledge that your team has been outclassed - Newcastle were outstanding on the night - and, on that performance alone, if they don't go on to win the League by a country mile, I will be very surprised.

I accept that Town fans might have something to say about that, especially having won at St James's Park back in August, but I fear the pre-season favourites have suddenly clicked, and will prove a different class to the rest of us.

Is Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's position under threat now? I heard Tony Pulis was linked to Loftus Road earlier this week.

There are no more than the usual rumblings of discontent amongst supporters for the time being.

We are a work in progress, but that progress is proving extremely slow and we are playing some fairly pedestrian football right now.

Strangely enough both the criticism of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as well as the support for him comes from the way Rangers started the season, comprehensively beating Leeds and then winning at Cardiff.

Despite winning at Wigan since and progressing to an EFL Cup third round tie at home to Sunderland next week, it's been pretty much downhill since then.

An extended honeymoon period for JFH is over and no doubting that he is under pressure. As for the Tony Pulis rumours, they appear to be unfounded. I've no insider knowledge but would be very surprised if it happened.

What do you make of QPR's season so far? Where do you think QPR and Town will both finish?

As touched upon above, we have been the model of inconsistency across performances and results - and even in the starting XI, which is proving anything but settled.

We were brilliant against Leeds, so much so that a joke video doing the rounds was the highlights from a Leeds perspective, which in a five-second clip just showed the kick-off followed by the full-time whistle.

We played a high tempo pressing game that day, winning 3-0 and looking like we meant business. That seemed to be confirmed when leaving Cardiff with a 2-0 win a week later.

In between that, and subsequently, we have progressed in the EFL Cup - which if you knew how utterly dismal and abysmal our cup record has been in both competitions in the last two decades, you would see why successive wins over Swindon and Rochdale so far is cause for celebration.

Barnsley (the best team we'd played up until Newcastle) and Preston have taken three points of us, Blackburn left Loftus Road with a point when it could have been all three.

The only bright spot is that 1-0 win at Wigan, but even that was all a but dull really, much like our play of late. At this rate, the predicted mid-table finish is the likeliest scenario.

Momentum is a huge factor in the game at our level and Town have got that (despite the loss at Brighton) and there is no reason why they won't be looking at a play-off spot. I'm afraid no-one is going to challenge Newcastle though.

QPR player to look out for on Saturday?

Grant Hall is a Premier League centre-half playing in a mid-table Championship side while winger Olamide Shodipo has come out of the youth team and has done well so far in this, his first season in the squad.

Seb Polter, if he's fit, is nicknamed the BFG at QPR - the first word is 'Big', the last one 'German' - but for the life of me, I can't think what the middle letter stands for. Perhaps you can work it out?

Any touch of class - and look out if he takes a penalty - will come from Tjarron Chery, who scored the winner in the corresponding fixture a year ago.

The Town player you'd most like in the QPR team, and why?

We are in need of a goalscorer, so although he's only notched the one goal so far this season, to put Town 1-0 up at Newcastle, Nahki Wells would do for starters. I am sure I'll have a better idea of who would be our fictional top target after the game, mind.

How's Alex Smithies and Joel Lynch doing for you?

Former Town favourite Alex Smithies in action for Queens Park Rangers against Hull City.

I was very impressed with Alex Smithies when Rangers drew 1-1 in the fixture the one before last, so I was delighted he signed for us.

Despite Tuesday's blip, he is a very good goalkeeper - although not in the best of form right now, and I suspect JFH will start with Matt Ingram, a more than capable deputy, for this game. We are lucky to have two excellent goalkeepers competing for the gloves.

Joel Lynch has been out injured and as yet not had any real chance to show what he can do.

Best ever memory from previous Town v QPR encounters?

The standout memory is the relegation clash in 2000/01 that Town won 2-1 to confirm Rangers' return to the third tier of English football after 34 years of competing at the highest level, including coming within 14 minutes of being Champions.

Town fans thought it was enough to keep themselves safe, but as we took great delight in reminding them the following season, they were wrong.

Score prediction?

This one could go any way - so I'll opt for an even stevens 1-1.

For more Queens Park Rangers news visit the AKUTRS website, or follow on twitter @akutrs.