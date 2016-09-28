Login Register
Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United: give us your ratings for the Terriers

Who stood out and who didn't as last night's victory at the John Smith's Stadium sees David Wagner's side return to the top of the league

Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United, 27.09.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner Rotherham United boss Alan Stubbs before the game.

Huddersfield Town returned to the top of the SkyBet Championship with a 2-1 win against Rotherham United at the John Smith's Stadium last night.

A goal as early as the second minute from Elias Kachunga put David Wagner's side in front before Rotherham United's Danny Ward equalised against the run of play.

But moments later Town were ahead again – Nahki Wells' shot squeezing past Lee Camp and the post to make it 2-1 before half-time.

The second half saw Town once again dominate but unable to make their possession count with more goals, setting up a tense last ten minutes as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.

 
Rate the playersRate the players
Huddersfield
2
Rotherham
1
Championship, September 27, 2016
  • Danny Ward
    0
  • Tommy Smith
    0
  • Michael Hefele
    0
  • Chris Schindler
    0
  • Tareiq Holmes-Dennis
    0
  • Dean Whitehead
    0
  • Aaron Mooy
    0
  • Sean Scannell
    0
  • Kasey Palmer
    0
  • Elias Kachunga
    0
  • Nahki Wells
    0
  • Substitutes
  • Jack Payne
    0
  • Jonathan Hogg
    0
  • Jon Gorenc Stankovic
    0
  • Submission / Results

    Related Tags

    Events
    Football League Championship
    Places
    John Smith's Stadium
    Teams
    Huddersfield Town FC

