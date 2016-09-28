Huddersfield Town v Rotherham United: give us your ratings for the Terriers

Huddersfield Town returned to the top of the SkyBet Championship with a 2-1 win against Rotherham United at the John Smith's Stadium last night.

A goal as early as the second minute from Elias Kachunga put David Wagner's side in front before Rotherham United's Danny Ward equalised against the run of play.

But moments later Town were ahead again – Nahki Wells' shot squeezing past Lee Camp and the post to make it 2-1 before half-time.

The second half saw Town once again dominate but unable to make their possession count with more goals, setting up a tense last ten minutes as the visitors searched for an equaliser.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

