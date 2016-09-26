Huddersfield Town v Rotherham: Who fills in for Town's three suspended regulars?

Huddersfield Town host Rotherham on Tuesday night but will be without three first team regulars for the Millers midweek match.
Mark Hudson and Chris Lowe have both been handed a one-game suspension after picking up five yellow cards before the cut-off date (November 30th) and Rajiv Van La Parra will be sidelined for picking up a second yellow at the weekend for dissent.
Nahki Wells was clearly annoyed with Van La Parra after his petulance, but the Dutchman has apologised to team-mates and will be back in action trying to redeem himself at Ipswich this weekend.
But the suspensions will give David Wagner a selection headache ahead of the Rotherham clash and could leave the door open for other players to stake their claim for a starting berth.
If you were David Wagner, who would you pick to start on Tuesday? Would Tareiq Holmes-Dennis get his first run out? Would Michael Hefele slot in alongside countryman Christopher Schindler?
Have your say with our team selector below.