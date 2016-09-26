Login Register
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield Town v Rotherham: Who fills in for Town's three suspended regulars?

  • By

Who gets the nod as Mark Hudson, Chris Lowe and Rajiv Van La Parra sit on the sidelines?

WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans create an amazing atmosphere during away defeat to Reading FC
Huddersfield Town host Rotherham on Tuesday night but will be without three first team regulars for the Millers midweek match.

Mark Hudson and Chris Lowe have both been handed a one-game suspension after picking up five yellow cards before the cut-off date (November 30th) and Rajiv Van La Parra will be sidelined for picking up a second yellow at the weekend for dissent.

Nahki Wells was clearly annoyed with Van La Parra after his petulance, but the Dutchman has apologised to team-mates and will be back in action trying to redeem himself at Ipswich this weekend.

But the suspensions will give David Wagner a selection headache ahead of the Rotherham clash and could leave the door open for other players to stake their claim for a starting berth.

If you were David Wagner, who would you pick to start on Tuesday? Would Tareiq Holmes-Dennis get his first run out? Would Michael Hefele slot in alongside countryman Christopher Schindler?

Have your say with our team selector below.

 
      Comments
      Show more comments

      David Wagner: Huddersfield Town can cope without three regulars against Rotherham United

      Reading FC v Huddersfield Town, 24.09.2016: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner gives the thumbs up to the travelling fans.

      Skipper Mark Hudson, Chris Lowe and Rajiv van La Parra will all be missing through suspension for the visit of the Millers tomorrow night

      We're only looking forward says Huddersfield Town boss as Leeds United trip looms

      David Wagner says the current Championship table is irrelevant

