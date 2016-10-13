Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday: Pick your Town team to take on the Owls

Huddersfield Town host Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday when they will be looking to retain their spot at the top of the Championship table.

Norwich have the chance to lead the league overnight on Saturday should they beat Rotherham at Carrow Road and Town will do the utmost to keep themselves perched at the Championship summit.

Town haven't won any of their last five matches against the Owls however, with Wednesday unbeaten in five matches at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town have made their best start to a season ever though and will be looking to pick up three more points and secure their status as genuine promotion candidates.

