Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday: Pick your Town team to take on the Owls

Use our interactive gadget to pick your starting XI

Town v Wednesday

Huddersfield Town host Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday when they will be looking to retain their spot at the top of the Championship table.

Norwich have the chance to lead the league overnight on Saturday should they beat Rotherham at Carrow Road and Town will do the utmost to keep themselves perched at the Championship summit.

Town haven't won any of their last five matches against the Owls however, with Wednesday unbeaten in five matches at the John Smith's Stadium.

Town have made their best start to a season ever though and will be looking to pick up three more points and secure their status as genuine promotion candidates.

Who would you pick to keep the points at the John Smith's Stadium?

Use our team selector gadget below to name your starting XI for the weekend.

 
Pick the team

Pick your team for the Huddersfield game against Sheffield Wed, then share it with others and see the most popular selection by all fans.

SquadYour starting xi
  • GK
  • D
  • M
  • A
    Your starting xi
    Drag player to position
      To use our widget to select your team click / tap here

      Season So Far - How Town Sit Top Town's Top 6 Full Time Celebrations Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog How the New Boys' Old Clubs are doing
      Huddersfield Town installed as favourites ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

      Peter Sharkey reveals the betting highlights for Sunday's visit of the Owls

      Huddersfield Town vs Queens Park Rangers: Everything you need to know

      Huddersfield Town 0 Queens Park Ranger 1, 29.08.15: Tjaronn Chery celebrates scoring for QPR.

      The essential information at your fingertips as David Wagner's side host QPR at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon

