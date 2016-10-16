Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday: give us your ratings for the Terriers

A 68th minute penalty converted by Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri saw Huddersfield Town succumb to their first home defeat of the season.

Town, who would have returned to the top of the Championship with a win, dominated for large periods of the game but were unable to find a cutting edge in the final third.

And the Owls Italian forward made David Wagner's side pay after Rajiv van La Parra was adjudged to have handled Tom Lee's shot in the area.

In front of a record league crowd of 22, 368 at the John Smith's Stadium, Town's best effort saw Elias Kachunga's shot cleared off the line by Daniel Pudil while Forestieri and David Jones also hit the woodwork for the Owls.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.