Huddersfield Town have announced ticket details for the home clash with Udinese.

There will be limited areas open in the John Smith’s Stadium for the pre-season friendly on Wednesday July 26

The Italian Serie A side travel to West Yorkshire for a 6pm kick-off in what will be the club’s fifth game of pre-season after facing Accrington Stanley , Bury FC , SV Sandhausen and Barnsley.

Managed by Luigi Delneri, the Italian side finished 13th last term – the sides best ever finish since achieving fifth place during the 2012/13 season.

Udinese’s squad features a number of players with international experience including Ghanaian international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, who has over 80 caps for his country

Tickets are available in the Revell Ward Stand (Upper Tier), Fantastic Media Stand (Upper Tier) as well as a reduced capacity in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed (South Stand).

With a revised capacity of just under 10,000, prices are £10 for adults and £5 for Under-18s with tickets going on sale on a first come served basis.

These are available from today, Tuesday July 18 online from 6pm or at the ticket office from 9.30am on Wednesday July 19.

Hospitality is also available for the game with boxes in the Fantastic Media at £200+VAT or £15+VAT per person for White Rose Club Standard Guest Passes.

For more information contact Sam Horsman (01484 484140/sam.horsman@htafc.com) or Tracy Nelson (01484 484141/tracy.nelson@htafc.com).