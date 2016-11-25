The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town host Wigan on Monday night and will be looking to get their season back on track after a string of disappointing results.

Town lost 3-2 at Cardiff last time out and have not tasted victory since October 22 when they beat Derby 1-0.

What is more worrying for Town is that only four of their 29 points have come from the previous six matches - only Wolves and Rotherham have taken less points over the same period.

But a home tie against Wigan could be just what David Wagner ordered this week.

The Latics sit second bottom of the Championship with 15 points having scored just 14 goals all season - joint worst in the league with Ipswich Town.

Wigan come into the game unbeaten in their last four away from home, but Town's impressive 75% win record at home this season could see the Latics' traveling streak come to an end.

Who would you pick to take on the Latics at the John Smith's Stadium and end their unbeaten run?

