Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have opted to give Philip Billing a first start for the Terriers for seven months when Town face Wigan tonight.

The Dane made his first appearance of the season for Town against Cardiff last week and scored a sublime half volley from 30 yards to put Town back into contention.

And the 20-year-old deserves a start after a fine 20 minute display against the Bluebirds, according to the fans.

One notable absence from the supporters' side this week is Nahki Wells.

The Bermudian has been linked with a move away from the John Smith's Stadium in recent weeks having refused to sign a contract extension with Town over the summer.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in David Wagner speaks about the Nahki Wells speculation Share this video Watch Next

And with only three goals to the 26-year-old's name this season, the fans have opted for top scorer Elias Kachunga to start up front against the Latics.

Sean Scannell, Rajiv Van La Parra and Billing come in for the fans with Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Kasey Palmer and Wells dropping out of the side that started at the Cardiff City Stadium last weekend.

Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg retain their places in the fans' midfield, with Tommy Smith, Christopher Schindler, Michael Hefele and Chris Lowe making up the supporters' preferred back four.

As usual, Danny Ward is picked between the sticks.