Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers: give us your ratings for the Terriers

  • Updated
  • By

Who stood out and who didn't among David Wagner's men as Town record a fourth win in five games this afternoon

Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra and Wolves' David Edwards in action during the Sky Bet Championship clash.
Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra and Wolves' David Edwards in action during the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers player Rajiv van La Parra came back to haunt his former side and keep Huddersfield Town at the top of the Football League Championship.

Town are now four points clear at the summit after the Dutchman scored the only goal of the game, firing in the rebound after Nahki Wells' shot had struck the post.

David Wagner's side dominated the first-half proceedings and should have been further ahead at the interval before Wolves rallied in the second-half to set up a nervy final 10 minutes.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Half-time substitute Joao Teixeira hit the upright from 20 yards for the visitors while Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's header was expertly saved by Danny Ward from point-blank range.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.

 
Rate the playersRate the players
Huddersfield
1
Wolves
0
Championship, August 27, 2016
  • Danny Ward
    0
  • Tommy Smith
    0
  • Mark Hudson
    0
  • Chris Schindler
    0
  • Chris Löwe
    0
  • Jonathan Hogg
    0
  • Aaron Mooy
    0
  • Elias Kachunga
    0
  • Kasey Palmer
    0
  • Rajiv van La Parra
    0
  • Nahki Wells
    0
  • Substitutes
  • Jack Payne
    0
  • Harry Bunn
    0
  • Sean Scannell
    0
  • Submission / Results

    Recently Published

    Huddersfield Town 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0: Gutsy performance sees Town stay top of the league

    Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra celebrates his opening goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

    Rajiv van La Parra's sixth minute goal was enough to keep David Wagner's side at the summit of the Championship table

    Related Tags

    Events
    Football League Championship
    Teams
    Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
    Huddersfield Town FC

