Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers: give us your ratings for the Terriers

Huddersfield Town's Rajiv van La Parra and Wolves' David Edwards in action during the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers player Rajiv van La Parra came back to haunt his former side and keep Huddersfield Town at the top of the Football League Championship.

Town are now four points clear at the summit after the Dutchman scored the only goal of the game, firing in the rebound after Nahki Wells' shot had struck the post.

David Wagner's side dominated the first-half proceedings and should have been further ahead at the interval before Wolves rallied in the second-half to set up a nervy final 10 minutes.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's players arrive ahead of the clash at home to Wolves

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Half-time substitute Joao Teixeira hit the upright from 20 yards for the visitors while Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's header was expertly saved by Danny Ward from point-blank range.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.