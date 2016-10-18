Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Visit of Huddersfield Town kicks off a key spell for Preston North End

Simon Grayson's side are currently unbeaten in five SkyBet Championship games as Town travel to Deepdale this Wednesday

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Preston North End manager Simon Grayson looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Huddersfield Town’s visit to Preston North End on Wednesday kicks off a run of games against the top three in the Championship table for the 18th-placed Lancashire side.

After tackling David Wagner’s third-placed team, former Town manager Simon Grayson’s men head to leaders Norwich City on Saturday.

Then comes a League Cup fourth-round meeting with Newcastle United at St James’ Park next Tuesday.

It’s a tough spell for the Lilywhites, skippered by former Town player Tom Clarke.

But Danish striker Simon Makienok insists it’s not too much of a tall order for Grayson’s side.

LOOK: Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Match Action from the John Smith's Stadium

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1,16.10.16: General view ahead of the game.

The 6ft 7in on-loan Palermo player provided North End with a big boost by coming off the bench to claim a late leveller at fourth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

That made it five matches unbeaten in all competitions.

“We are on a good run and have played some difficult teams,” said Makienok.

“After going into the international break with confidence we showed we haven’t lost it.

“Drawing on Saturday was a whole different feeling to losing 2-1 and a point away against a good side like Brighton is a plus.

“We know we have some quite difficult games coming up but the Championship is so competitive that you’re not really thinking about who’s next because they’re all good sides.

“It’s about being on the front foot from the first minute.

“If you manage to do that, then anything can happen.”

Makienok, 25, had previously scored a hat trick in the 3-2 League Cup third-round win at Premier League Bournemouth.

His arrival from Sicily has been a boost because Preston have been without both former Town loan striker Jermaine Beckford (hamstring) and Scottish frontman Stevie May (knee).

WATCH: Amazing atmosphere captured from Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday

WATCH: Amazing atmosphere captured from Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield Wednesday
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

They also sold Joe Garner, another former Town loan forward, to Glasgow Rangers for £1.8m.

Grayson, who returned to the John Smith’s Stadium to watch Town’s 1-0 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, has handed an opportunity to Jordan Hugill.

And the 24-year-old former Port Vale player has responded by firing in five goals.

He scored the opener against Brighton, when he started alongside former Aston Villa player Callum Robinson in a 3-5-2 formation.

Town academy product Clarke, now 28, played as the right-sides centre-back alongside Paul Huntington and Alex Baptiste against Brighton.

Baptiste, 30, played for Mansfield Town against Town in the 2004 Third Division (League Two) play-off final at Cardiff.

More Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1

Live Blog Recap David Wagner Post-Match On-The-Whistle Match Report Huddersfield Town Player Ratings
1 of 4

Previous Articles

On-loan Chelsea FC forward Kasey Palmer 'learning all the time' at Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Town's Kasey Palmer is left frustrated.

The England Under 21 youngster is looking to bounce back from defeat by Sheffield Wednesday with a mid-week victory at Preston North End

Related Tags

In The News
Barclay's Premier League
People
David Wagner
Simon Grayson
Events
Football League Cup
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Huddersfield Town 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, 16.10.16: Town's Kasey Palmer is left frustrated.
  1. Kasey Palmer
    On-loan Chelsea FC forward Kasey Palmer 'learning all the time' at Huddersfield Town
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town backing #HandsOffHRI through Derby County ticket offer
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Philip Billing sees red as Huddersfield Town Under 23s defeated by Sheffield United
  4. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Jordan Rhodes on Aston Villa's January wishlist
  5. David Wagner
    Visit of Huddersfield Town kicks off a key spell for Preston North End

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent