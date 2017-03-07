Yorkshire Tiger bus is ravaged by flames in Bells

David Wagner happy to be back in the dugout

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Aston Villa tonight in what will be the Villans first visit to Huddersfield since 1987.

Town snatched a late point in the reverse fixture thanks to a ridiculous goal courtesy of Michael Hefele.

The big German charged down Villa goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and deflected the Italian's clearance into the gaping net with his first touch in English football.

The 1-1 draw was the second draw in succession between the sides, with the previous sharing of the spoils coming at Villa Park in December 1987.

Although Town will go into the match as favourites - the Terriers are at 19/20 on SkyBet - history is against them, with their last victory over Villa coming on August 16, 1969.

Town won that match 2-0 thanks to goals from Bobby Hoy and Frank Worthington, with Town going on to achieve promotion from Division Two while Villa were relegated.

Can Town repeat history and beat Villa on their way to promotion?

Who would you start against Steve Bruce's side? Use our team selector below to name your starting XI.