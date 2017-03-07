Tommy Smith’s 69th minute goal was enough to give Huddersfield Town all three points in a hard-fought victory over Aston Villa at the John Smith’s Stadium.
In a tight affair, Aaron Mooy played a short corner to the full-back who unleashed an unstoppable low effort which flew across the box and past Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.
However, it was a lacklustre display from David Wagner’s side, the visitors left to rue a number of opportunities wasted with Henri Lansbury having the best of them - hitting the bar from 18 yards mid-way through the first-half.
Key Moment
Henri Lansbury's 20-yard strike rebounding off the crossbar after Albert Adomah glided past three Town players - if it went in the game would have had a completely different complexion.
Moan of the Match
Chris Lowe’s booking for dissent - it’s his sixth yellow of the season with half of them coming for backchat.
Talking Point
How did Aston Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone get away with a swinging arm on Nahki Wells minutes after the forward came on the field?
Man of the Match
Michael Hefele - just edges out goalscorer Tommy Smith for the shear fact the German made Aston Villa's 15-goal Jonathan Kodjia look ordinary all night long.
Tweet of the Match
Referee Watch
Darren Bond (Lancashire) - let the game flow without any major controversy
Atmosphere
A largely flat atmosphere from the John Smith’s faithful until Tommy Smith’s goal
Verdict
It may have been a lacklustre performance from David Wagner’s side but all that matters is the result.