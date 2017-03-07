Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Smith’s 69th minute goal was enough to give Huddersfield Town all three points in a hard-fought victory over Aston Villa at the John Smith’s Stadium.



In a tight affair, Aaron Mooy played a short corner to the full-back who unleashed an unstoppable low effort which flew across the box and past Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

However, it was a lacklustre display from David Wagner’s side, the visitors left to rue a number of opportunities wasted with Henri Lansbury having the best of them - hitting the bar from 18 yards mid-way through the first-half.

Key Moment



Henri Lansbury's 20-yard strike rebounding off the crossbar after Albert Adomah glided past three Town players - if it went in the game would have had a completely different complexion.

Moan of the Match

Chris Lowe’s booking for dissent - it’s his sixth yellow of the season with half of them coming for backchat.

Talking Point

How did Aston Villa goalkeeper Sam Johnstone get away with a swinging arm on Nahki Wells minutes after the forward came on the field?

Man of the Match

Michael Hefele - just edges out goalscorer Tommy Smith for the shear fact the German made Aston Villa's 15-goal Jonathan Kodjia look ordinary all night long.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Darren Bond (Lancashire) - let the game flow without any major controversy

Atmosphere

A largely flat atmosphere from the John Smith’s faithful until Tommy Smith’s goal

Verdict

It may have been a lacklustre performance from David Wagner’s side but all that matters is the result.