LOOK: The best images from Huddersfield Town 2 Barnsley FC 1

LOOK: The best images from Huddersfield Town 2 Barnsley FC 1

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner take his Huddersfield Town side to Barnsley this weekend looking to record a seventh straight SkyBet Championship win.

Third placed Town travel to South Yorkshire looking to put pressure on the top two of Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, currently sitting four points behind the automatic promotion places.

Meanwhile, hosts Barnsley have picked up just one win from their last seven meeting against Huddersfield Town with Jonathan Hogg grabbing a late winner when the two sides met back in August.

Steven Downes takes a look back at the previous meeting between the two sides over recent years below.

2016/17

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Barnsley

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans celebrate last-gasp win over Barnsley Share this video Watch Next

Town recorded a 2-1 victory over the Tykes back in August in a month where David Wagner's men did not lose a single league game.

Chris Lowe scored his first goal for the club with a superb effort in the 27th minute before Alfie Mawson equalised for the away side two minutes after halftime.

However, Jonathan Hogg was Town's unlikely hero, coming off the bench to score a winner two minutes into added time.

2013/14

Barnsley 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 5-0 Barnsley

Town's last encounter at Oakwell came in August 2013 where Chris O'Grady scored for the Tykes as early as the 8th minute before Marcus Pedersen doubled Barnsley's lead in the 32nd minute.

James Vaughan pulled a goal back for Town in the 61 minute as Mark Robins side slipped to a first defeat in four league game.

In the corresponding John Smith's fixture in March 2014, Town were dominant against Barnsley, recording their biggest win of the season.

Keith Southern, Danny Ward, Adam Hammill, Adam Clayton and Sean Scannell on the scoresheet in what was a brilliant day for Town.

2012/13

Barnsley 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 2-2 Barnsley

Jermaine Beckford scored the winner for Town at Oakwell back in 2012, grabbing a 36th minute goal which was celebrated by nearly 4,000 travelling supporters.

It was the first visit to Barnsley since the team in blue and white stripes were promoted back to the second tier of English football.

However, it will be the reverse fixture at the John Smith's Stadium on the final day of the campaign that will live long in the memory.

With at least four teams potentially facing relegation from the Championship, a draw enough to see both Barnsley and Town stay up.

Chris O'Grady opened the scoring for Barnsley on the 14th minute before Beckford equalised for the Town in the 53.

The visitors then took the lead again, this time through Jason Scotland before James Vaughan equalised for Town in the 81st minute.

As the final whistle blew, there were scenes of joy and happiness between both sets of supporters as they realised both teams were staying up.