Huddersfield Town return to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend looking to get back to winning ways against Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

David Wagner's men will be hoping to put last weekend's painful 5-0 thrashing away to Fulham FC behind them in front of another bumper home crowd.

Meanwhile visitors Birmingham City visit West Yorkshire four points and four places behind Town – lying just outside the play-off places in seventh place with 24 points.

And you can get a feel and excitement for the clash with our one-minute match day preview video above which includes historic facts, past meetings, key players and latest betting odds.

