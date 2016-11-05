Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town responded to last weekend's 5-0 hammering at Fulham with an encouraging draw at home to Birmingham City this afternoon.

Despite dominating for the majority of the game, David Wagner's team struggled to break down a stubborn Blues side until Elias Kachunga broke the deadlock in the 69th minute.

Yet despite hitting the bar minutes later through a Nahki Wells effort, the home crowd's cheer was short-lived as Lukas Jutkiewicz equalised with a header in the 73th minute.

Only Town's second SkyBet Championship draw of the season, the point sees the side remain in third-place ahead of this week's international break.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.