Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nahki Wells rescued a point for Huddersfield Town with an injury-time equaliser against Blackburn Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the Town faithful as David Wagner's side dominated the game without being able to break down a stubborn visiting side.

And it looked like Rovers were to steal all three points when Danny Graham nodded in Liam Feeney's cross in the 81st minute.

Thankfully Bermudian forward Wells was on hand to salvage a point – curling in a 93rd minute free-kick for his sixth goal of the season.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10 and don't forget, you can also now rate the referee's performance as well!