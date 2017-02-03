Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scintillating show in front of the SKY TV cameras saw Huddersfield Town blow away Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

A blistering first-half performance saw goals from Tommy Smith, Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga with Tomer Hemed on the scoresheet for the visitors.

But Brighton's goal was a mere blip in proceedings as David Wagner's men dominated from start to finish, with Lewis Dunk sent off for the Seagulls in the 67th minute.

The victory cements Town's place in the SkyBet Championship play-off places and leaves them seven points adrift of Newcastle United, who occupy the second automatic spot.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

