Huddersfield Town return to the John Smith's Stadium to face newly-promoted rivals Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Despite an impressive start to Premier League life, David Wagner's side are currently on a four-game losing streak with many believing home form will be crucial in deciding their top-flight fate.

A chastening run of three away games in the last four has exposed defensive frailty and, especially at Everton, a lack of ideas going forward.

In comparison, the home crowd roared Town to a win over Manchester United and nearly helped hold champions-elect Manchester City, so Brighton will have their work cut out to force a result.

Below Sports Writer Tom Harle brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who’s playing?

Huddersfield Town v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

When and where?

Saturday, December 9th (3pm) at John Smith’s Stadium

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app from 5:15pm, before BBC's Match of the Day at 22:30.

Extended highlights of the clash, which will be shown in 68 countries around the world, will be on Sky Sports Premier League from 22:30.

Weather forecast?

Winter has well and truly descended upon West Yorkshire and a Met Office amber weather warning for snow and ice will be in place until just after Saturday’s game.

Fans will be shivering in the stands, with the temperature set to feel like -3, while you can also expect rain from kick-off.

Who has said what about the game?

Boss David Wagner will have all the information he needs to deal with the threat of Brighton dangerman Pascal Gross.

“I know Gross very well - he played in Hoffenheim’s academy when I was youth coach there and he comes from the same region as I did when I lived and worked at Hoffenheim,” he said.

“He is a very good player and is much more dangerous for goals than he has been in the past.

“He now plays more as a number ten but can also play in a deeper number eight.

“He is a very good footballer but we have quality players in these roles ourselves.”

Chris Hughton hopes for a far better showing from the Seagulls than their last visit to the John Smith’s, a 3-1 defeat back in February.

“Certainly I hope we’ve evolved enough to be better than we were last time,” he said.

“But I’ve been delighted with our away performances this season and it will need to continue.

“Huddersfield are a side that has been up and down away from home but at home they’re very strong, they have a very vocal crowd that get behind them.

“They are a club that is similar to ourselves and have adapted reasonably well to the Premier League so far.”

Any team news?

Huddersfield have no new injury concerns, aside from Martin Cranie’s slight ankle complaint.

Meanwhile, Rajiv van La Parra will be back in contention for Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea but has to serve the last game of his suspension tomorrow.

Philip Billing and Jon Gorenc Stankovic remain sidelined, while Michael Hefele has been back out on the grass this week.

Brighton boast a similarly clean bill of health, will midfielder Steve Sidwell the only absentee.

On-loan midfielder Izzy Brown, who slipped through Town’s fingers after a fine spell at the club last season, is likely to start.

Tell me about Brighton

As you might expect from a Hughton outfit, Brighton have been quietly going about their business and can be happy with their start to life in the top flight.

Despite a 5-1 reverse to Liverpool in their last outing, their defensive record of seven goals shipped in as many away games puts Town to shame.

This record will be tested over the Christmas period with trips to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, so they will see Huddersfield as a good chance to bag points.

Their new signings have bedded in superbly, particularly Gross and Davy Propper, and while goals haven’t exactly flowed Glenn Murray is a wily customer up front.

League head-to-head record

HTAFC (15 Wins), Draws (14), Brighton (21 Wins)

These two have been familiar foes of late and will have faced each other in all but one of the last 11 seasons.

Brighton are on top in the all-time records and before last season’s 3-1 loss had a nine-game unbeaten run going against the Terriers.

But Saturday’s hosts have claimed the spoils in a few memorable encounters lately.

February’s 3-1 win in front of the Sky cameras was a particular highlights, while in 2011 Danny Ward spoiled Brighton’s party - scoring the final goal at the Withdean Stadium to seal a 3-2 win.

Any match odds?

Former Town striker turned expert SkyBet tipster Dale Tempest reckons the atmosphere at the John Smith’s will turn the tide in the home side’s favour.

They have the Terriers as slight, 13/8 favourites for the outright win.

Brighton are 2/1 for a third road victory of the campaign, while the draw can be found at 15/8 with SkyBet.