Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host fellow Premier League new boys Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, with both sides in need of a win.

Both newly-promoted teams have gone four matches without a win and will be looking to halt their slides down the Premier league table.

Over the years the clubs have played some important and memorable games - here Daniel Rushworth looks at five of the best games between the two sides.

April 30, 2011: Brighton 2-3 Town

During Lee Clark's last full season in charge of Town, the Terriers travelled to already crowned League One champions Brighton hoping to keep their unbeaten run going, heading into the play-offs.

In the last game at the Withdean Stadium before their move to the Amex Stadium for the 2011/12 season, a 90th minute winner from on-loan Bolton Wanderers forward Danny Ward handed Town all three points.

Town led twice thanks to goals from Arsenal loanee Benik Afobe, with Brighton's equalisers coming from Ashley Barnes and Matt Sparrow before Ward's late strike.

The season would end in disappointment for Town however, who saw their hopes of promotion crushed by a 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United in the play-off final.

February 1, 1922: Town 2-0 Brighton

Okay, this one may be not "memorable", but it certainly was an important match in Town's history.

Goals from George Richardson and Clem Stephenson helped Town beat Brighton 2-0 in a FA Cup second round reply on their way to lifting the trophy at Stamford Bridge in April.

The first ever meeting between the two clubs took place in the original second round match on January 28 which ended in a 0-0 draw, before Herbert Chapman's men beat their south coast rivals at Leeds Road.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

February 2, 2017: Town 3-1 Brighton

In front of the Sky Sports cameras last season, Town demolished their promotion rivals Brighton to further enhance their growing reputation in the Championship.

In a blistering first half performance, goals from Tommy Smith, Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga saw Town go in at the break 3-1 up after Tomer Hemed had equalised for Brighton after 20 minutes.

Brighton saw defender Lewis Dunk sent off for the Championship leaders in what was a poor night for Chris Hughton's men, which left them a single point clear of Newcastle.

The win for Town saw them remain in fifth place, with the Terriers going on to win four more matches in a row after the victory.

September 13, 2016: Brighton 1-0 Town

After an impressive start their Championship campaign, Town suffered their first league defeat of the season on the south coast.

Danny Ward failed to keep out Anthony Knockaert's long-distance 80th minute strike, with the Seagulls ending Town's six-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Town however remained top of the table, one point clear of Newcastle United.

August 18, 2009: Town 7-1 Brighton

In a season that saw Town finish sixth and subsequently lose in the play-off semi final to Millwall, one stand out result was the thrashing of Brighton.

Lee Clark's men saw Anthony Kay's early strike ruled out by former Town striker Liam Dickinson, before goals from Peter Clarke, Lee Novak, Gary Roberts, Danny Drinkwater and a brace from Theo Robinson completed the Town onslaught.