Tommy Smith. Nahki Wells. Elias Kachunga.

That's what most Huddersfield Town fans will remember from the last time the Terriers took on Brighton and Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

Both sides were chasing promotion to the Premier League when they last met, with league leaders Brighton heading to West Yorkshire to take on a Town side looking to knock either the Seagulls or Newcastle United out of the two automatic promotion spots.

The day couldn't have gone better for Town as they dominated Chris Hughton's shell-shocked Seagulls, running out 3-1 victors as the Terriers embarked on a six-match winning streak.

"Every now and again you get a real bad one, and that was a real bad one," said the Brighton boss after the final whistle.

"We were nowhere near the levels you need to play any game in this division, never mind one as good as Huddersfield - and on their own ground too."

Before that cold February evening, Town had taken 29 points from a possible 39 at home since the start of the season, losing just two matches at the John Smith's Stadium in the process.

The ground had become a fortress - and Hughton knew that before the first whistle.

Town supporters had turned up in their droves throughout the season - thanks to the club's affordable season tickets and the belief the Wagner revolution had spread throughout the town - and had pushed their Terriers on to some remarkable victories.

Those wins included last-gasp victories against Derby County and Barnsley, when it seemed the Town players were given a second wind by the crowd in the dying minutes.

Town didn't leave it late against Seagulls, but the noise and atmosphere created by the fans gave the Terriers the head start they needed against one of the best teams in the division.

David Wagner acknowledged the fans' influence after Town had battered Brighton on that bitter Thursday night.

"We were able to take the atmosphere and energy from the stands on to the grass," beamed the German, thrilled with his side's performance.

Town have kept that connection from the stadium seats to the turf, as shown in their Premier League record at home.

The Terriers have been beaten only twice at the John Smith's so far this season - by Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City - and have claimed three wins - including one famous victory over title-challengers Manchester United.

But on Saturday, Town will put their home record on the line once again as Brighton return to West Yorkshire 10 months on from their Championship chastening.

And the Terriers will need your full-throated support again.

The clash has been billed as the 'scarf game' by Town - bring your scarves and paint the stadium blue and white.

Let the Seagulls feel your passion, your love for your club and your desire for the Terriers to stay in the top flight.

Make it loud and daunting for the south coast side and give your players the best base to build upon.

Only a select few have the privilege of stepping on to the John Smith's pitch and playing for Town, but that doesn't mean you can't play a part in your club's future.

Bring your best on Saturday and let's put another precious three Premier League points on the board - together.