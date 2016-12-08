Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You could distill Huddersfield Town versus Bristol City down to a clash of two of Chelsea’s hot prospects, Kasey Palmer and Tammy Abraham.

And that will certainly provide an interesting sub-plot as the pair meet in round 20 of the Championship.

But football is a team game, and it will take a team effort if Town are to claim a first win in six matches.

There were plenty of positives in the 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers but eighth-placed Town badly need to turn one point into three if they are to avoid dropping further down the table.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on his side's confidence Share this video Watch Next

Bristol City head North three places and three points behind David Wagner’s side.

Lee Johnson’s team emerged from a sticky patch (three successive defeats and five in seven) to beat Ipswich Town 2-0 at Ashton Gate last time out.

The former Barnsley gaffer switched formation from a 3-5-2 to 4-4-2 for that clash which meant curbing the expansive attacking approach Johnson likes in order to be more solid defensively.

But it paid off as keeper Frank Fielding kept a clean sheet and Lee Tomlin, with a penalty, and Luke Freeman found the net.

LOOK: Last Time Out - Huddersfield Town 1 Bristol City 2, 12.12.15

Tomlin has often been a thorn in Town’s side going back to his days at Peterborough United.

He helped Posh to a 3-0 win over Town in the League One play-off final of 2011 at Old Trafford before moving on to Middlesbrough, then AFC Bournemouth.

Bristol City paid £2.25m for him during the last transfer window, when Johnson radically reshaped his squad, bringing in 14 new faces, one more than Town.

Three are on loan - Sunderland centre-back Adam Matthews and Nottingham Forest forward and Town old boy Jamie Paterson as well as Abraham.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Boss David Wagner assesses Bristol City threat Share this video Watch Next

The Stamford Bridge starlet caught the eye by scoring twice, then three times, as Chelsea beat Town 6-1 in round three of the FA Youth Cup in each of the last two seasons.

Abraham, 19, has stepped up to senior football with aplomb, and leads his club’s goal chart with 12. At 6ft 4in, he’s particularly adept in the air, so Town’s centre-backs will have to be on their game.

It took a penalty to beat Town’s defence at Blackburn, and a first clean sheet in six would be a big thing for Town.

Then it would be a case of turning chances into goals against a Bristol City rearguard including Icelandic international centre-back Hordur Magnusson.