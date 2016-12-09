Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town and Bristol City also faced off in the run-up to the festive period 50 years ago.

And the second-tier showdown at Ashton Gate on December 17, 1966, which finished 1-1, had an extra significance for Town striker Brian Clark and City midfielder Johnny Quigley.

For two months earlier, the pair had swapped clubs as Leeds Road manager Tom Johnston continued his bid to build a side capable of winning a place in the top flight.

Quigley, signed from Nottingham Forest for £18,000 in February 1965, had been a mainstay the previous season, when Town finished fourth in the original Division Two, missing out on promotion by two places and three points (Manchester City and Southampton went up).

But the Glaswegian, who took the place of Chris Balderstone at Town and was once described as a “relentless ball of fire”, had fallen foul of his boss after criticising his tactics in a newspaper article.

Quigley, who was a junior at Celtic, played for the fine old Scottish Junior club St Anthony’s and won the FA Cup with Forest in 1959, was dropped for the final match of the 1965/66 campaign at home to Coventry City - and promptly slapped in a transfer request.

He featured in the first 11 matches of the following season, but was granted his wish to leave Leeds Road in October 1966, having made 71 appearances and scored six goals, when Town took Bristol City forward Clark in exchange.

Clark had fired in 83 league goals, and took his place in a Town attack which featured fellow new signings Colin Dobson, Mike Hellawell and Brian Hill.

Town finished sixth in Division Two and Bristol City 15th.

Clark scored 11 goals in 34 games but in February 1968, made an £8,000 move to Cardiff City, where he teamed up with a young John Toshack and scored a famous European Cup Winners’ Cup goal against Real Madrid.

Five months later, Quigley left Bristol City for Mansfield Town.