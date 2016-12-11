Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town moved up to fourth in the SkyBet Championship table with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Bristol City.

Elias Kachunga opened the scoring from a Tommy Smith cross as early as the tenth minute before Tammy Abraham levelled the scoring for the visitors just after the half hour mark.

But in a game of many talking points, Nahki Wells pounced on an error from Bristol City goalkeeper Frank Fielding to seal all three points – minutes after the stopper had escaped being sent off for handling outside the area.

It was Huddersfield Town's tenth league win of the season and a first in six games – the last coming against Derby County at the John Smith's Stadium back in October 22.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.