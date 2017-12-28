Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Burnley at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday as David Wagner's men sign-off an incredible 2017.

The year has been truly remarkable as the Terriers earned promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history back in May.

And they have followed up that achievement with an impressive start to their inaugural campaign, claiming 23 points from 20 games so far.

The visitors have also been excellent this season and currently sit in 7th place having amassed 33 points and conceding only 17 goals all season.

Town are expected to still be without Michael Hefele (achilles), Elias Kachunga (knee), Phillip Billing (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee).

But who would YOU select for Saturday's clash if you were the German supremo? Use our team selector below to name your starting XI for the game.