Huddersfield Town will be looking build on their recent run of good form, as they host high-flying Burnley at the John Smiths Stadium this afternoon.

David Wagner's Terriers head into the game unbeaten in their last three games and were unlucky to pick up only a point at home in the Boxing Day fixture against Stoke City.

Town's Lancashire rivals also come into the game in good shape and will be full of confidence following a valiant display at Old Trafford last time out, securing an unlikely point against Manchester United last time out.

Below Sports Writer Daniel Rushworth brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who's playing?

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley - Premier League.

When and where?

Saturday, December 30 (3pm) - John Smiths Stadium.

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app from 5:15pm, with Match of the Day airing on BBC One at 10:30pm, with a repeat on Sunday at 8.00am.

Extended highlights will be on Match Choice on Sky Sports Premier League from 10:30pm with the game being shown live in 116 countries around the world.

What's the weather forecast?

Following Fridays snow, Town fans will be glad to hear that the Met Office has not forecast anymore for Saturdays game.

According to the Met Office it will be warmer than of late - with sunny and a chance of showers, and a top temperature of 8°C.

What has been said about the game?

Head coach David Wagner has the utmost respect for his opposite number Sean Dyche but is hoping the brilliant home support at the John Smiths will give his side the edge.

"The players have performed consistently on a very good level and this is our aim for tomorrow against a very good opponent," he said.

“What Sean Dyche and Burnley has achieved this season is outstanding; unbelievable and all credit to them.

“We will have to be at our best tomorrow. Our home support will be a strength for us; our home fans will be a big weapon we can use to lift and help us."

The German also praised former Town striker Nahki Wells, who will return to his old team for the first time since his summer move across the Pennines.

“He is a great player. I am sure that, is over time, he will get his chance and show everyone the quality that we know he has," added Wagner.

Burnley manager Dyche was full of praise for the job Wagner has done at Town this season and how he has manager to transform a SkyBet Championship team into one that is competing in the England's top-flight.

There's a obvious mutual respect between the pair for the jobs they've done at their respective clubs and this success could see the pair competing for the LMA Manager of the Season award come the end of the season.

"I think there is only maybe four or five players who are regularly in the (Huddersfield) side who played last season," Dyche said.

"That means you have got a lot of change and they have moulded that into a team that can operate together.

"That's a fantastic thing to do as a manager and as a staff.

"The players have also accepted it and got on with the task of making a 'side' and I think they have done that very well."

Team News

The Terriers have no new injury concerns ahead of Saturdays clash - left back Chris Lowe is in-contention to play after recovering from a foot injury but Phillip Billing, Elias Kachunga, Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic remain sidelined.

Town's top goalscorer Laurent Depoitre (5) is pushing for a recall to the starting eleven, after impressing in recent games when coming off the bench.

For the visitors, centre-back James Tarkowski serves the final game of his three match ban, whilst fellow defender Stephen Ward will miss the game because of a knee injury.

Former Leeds United target man Chris Wood will be assessed before the game while England international goalkeeper Tom Heaton remains sidelined long-term because of a shoulder injury.

Tell me about Burnley

The Clarets are enjoying a memorable season for the club and currently sit 7th in the Premier League, just five points off the Champions League places.

Dyche's side come into the game unbeaten in their last three games and will be full of confidence after their 2-2 draw at United on Boxing Day.

Despite being linked with a move away from Turf Moor numerous times during the season, Dyche has remained focus on the Lancashire club and deserves a lot of praise for the job he has done on establishing Burnley in the Premier League.

The goals of Wood (4) and Ashley Barnes (3), along with an impressive defensive record have been the key to Burnley's over-achievement this year.

The left hand side of Burnley's defence is a potential weakness Wagner will be targeting on Saturday because of the absence of Ward and Tarkowski.

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley FC: League Head-To-Head Record HTAFC (24 Wins), Draws (11), Burnley (27 Wins)

The teams last meeting came at Turf Moor in September, where it ended goalless.

Both sides cancelled each other out that day, with the 13 shots recorded by both teams the second lowest total shots combined in a Premier League this season.

Burnley head into the game unbeaten against Town in their last four meetings, although Town have won two of the last three meetings between the clubs at home.

What are the odds for the game?

Despite Burnley being higher up in the table and having a impressive result last time out, Town are the 13/10 favourites.

The draw is 19/10, with the visitors a 5/2 shot.

After opening his Town account last week, Tom Ince is 7/1 with SkyBet to open the scoring at the John Smiths on Saturday.