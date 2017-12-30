Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Burnley at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon in the penultimate game of what has been a hectic festive period.

The Christmas and New Year fixture list has meant David Wagner's side face four games in the space of 10 days.

And after impressing against Southampton and Stoke City and with Leicester City still to come on New Years Day, the Clarets will present arguably the sternest test of the encounters.

Sean Dyche's men are riding high in the Premier League and come into the encounter on the back of an impressive draw away to Manchester United.

But are they the real deal and can they sustain their charge up the table and maybe even secure a European spot at the end of May?

The Examiner caught up with Martin Barnes, former Editor of Burnley fanzine When The Ball Moves, to get his thoughts on the goings-on at Turf Moor as well as his take on Huddersfield Town's season so far...

So what do you make of Burnley's season so far? Can they do the impossible and qualify for Europe?

It's been a really pleasant surprise so far, given that we were in the relegation shake up last season.

Add to that the departures of Michael Keane, Joey Barton and Andre Gray, and it's a huge achievement to be in the top seven at this stage of proceedings.

Experience would say that we are likely to fade away, but we've had a shed load of injuries recently and it hasn't happened so far. Looking at it, Leicester City and Everton look most likely to "catch us". I'm starting to think a top half finish is possible, even probable!

What's changed, if anything, since the two sides last met back in September?

I'm not sure if anything has changed, per se. Both sides set-up to be difficult to beat, and don't tend to score too many goals.

Our recent result at Old Trafford will have boosted our confidence - the main change has been to the back five...

We have Nick Pope instead of Tom Heaton for the foreseeable, as well as Phil Bardsley standing in for Matt Lowton, Kevin Long covering for James Tarkoswki's suspension and finally Charlie Taylor backing up Stephen Ward, who could well be out for a few more weeks, which is a shame.

Who is the player Huddersfield Town have to look-out for at the weekend?

The Clarets really do represent the team ethic and group strength, rather than individuals - Jack Cork and Steven Defour in midfield have done well so far, making us tick. If they play well, we will do well.

What do you make of Huddersfield Town's inaugural Premier League season so far?

I think it's great...it reminds me of us, in a way. Good at home, less so away.

It's now up to you to see if you end up like us in 2009-10 and 2014-15 or 2016-17!! The more Northern teams who don't splash hundreds of millions on players there are in the Premier League, the better!

Can you see any similarities between Town and when Burnley first got promoted?

As I said above, the home form is similar. It depends what you mean by "first got promoted"!

Remember, this is our fourth season in the Premier League since 2009! I think you've spent a bit of cash, which is more reminiscent of us last year and in 2014 than in 2009.

Sadly, that's the way things are these days, and there's not a lot any of us can do about it, except enjoy any success us "small clubs" get whilst it lasts!

Which Town player would you like most like in the Clarets side, and why?

Christopher Schindler – we could do with similar players to what we have now, and both teams seem well marshaled at the back!

Huddersfield Town vs Burnley FC: League Head-To-Head Record HTAFC (24 Wins), Draws (11), Burnley (27 Wins)

Any stand-out memories from previous meetings better the two sides?

There are a few. The first is not so good: the 1-1 draw in 1994 at Leeds Road. The game was OK, but I got punched by a Town "fan" on the train back to Bradford, where I was studying at university.

The second is medium: a Coca-Cola / League / Carabao Cup game whilst Stan Ternent was our manager.

I can't remember if it was 0-0 or not at the end of normal time, but it was bloomin' freezing - Dimi Papadopoulous popped up with the extra time winner!

The third is definitely good: our last visit to Huddersfield and an assured 3-1 win, which was sealed before half time. (Phew, I managed to get through that bit without mentioning the ridiculous Michael Duff "handball/penalty/First yellow card" debacle a few years ago....damn!)

Score predictions?

I'm still a cautious man. I would ALWAYS accept a draw in EVERY away game, regardless of the league we're in or who we're playing. It will be close and quite tight, I think. 0-0 or 1-1. (Cue 6-5 goal-fest!)

Where do you think Burnley will finish this season? And Town?

I'll say ninth for Burnley and 15th for Huddersfield - I really hope you stay up...not least because of all the great real ale pubs and craft beer places...hic!