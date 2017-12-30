Huddersfield Town will look to maintain their current unbeaten run as East Lancashire rivals Burnley FC travel to the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

It is the third of four games in a hectic festive schedule which has so far seen David Wagner's men draw with Southampton away and Stoke City at home.

Today's opponents Burnley present a much sterner test as Sean Dyche's men are riding high in seventh place in the table and come into the encounter on the back of an impressive draw at Manchester United.

Town have no new injury concerns ahead of the encounter with forward Laurent Depoitre vying for a recall in place of Steve Mounie.

In comparison, the Clarets are without defender Stephen Ward, who is missing for a fourth game due to a knee injury while James Tarkowski serves the final game of a three-match ban.

