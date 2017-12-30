Huddersfield Town will look to maintain their current unbeaten run as East Lancashire rivals Burnley FC travel to the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).
It is the third of four games in a hectic festive schedule which has so far seen David Wagner's men draw with Southampton away and Stoke City at home.
Today's opponents Burnley present a much sterner test as Sean Dyche's men are riding high in seventh place in the table and come into the encounter on the back of an impressive draw at Manchester United.
Town have no new injury concerns ahead of the encounter with forward Laurent Depoitre vying for a recall in place of Steve Mounie.
In comparison, the Clarets are without defender Stephen Ward, who is missing for a fourth game due to a knee injury while James Tarkowski serves the final game of a three-match ban.
Bringing you all the coverage from the Premier League clash at the John Smith's Stadium is Blake Welton with expert analysis from Rory Benson.
With just under 20 minutes to go until kick-off, you’ve got plenty of time to read EVERYTHING Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner had to say ahead of today’s game.
No Pain, No Gain...
He’s back in the starting line-up ahead of Steve Mounie this afternoon and Laurent Depoitre is looking to inflict pain on the Burnley backline.
In the words of famous Town fan Sir Patrick Stewart - Make it So, LoLo!
Pre-Match Warm-Up
The teams are both out on the pitch and the stadium is filling up nicely with just under 30 minutes to go...
Hefele Love...
Lots of fans happy to see the Hefster back in the fray today...
Burnley Team News...
And for our visitors, including a familiar face on the Clarets bench...
Town Team News...
And here it is folk!
Press Box View...
I’ve made my way to the rather cold Press Box now and there is just under five minutes to go until the teams are announced...
More 2017 Memories...
They’re flooding in over on our Twitter Account....Keep them coming!
Everything You Need To Know...
Have a look at our handy matchday guide ahead of today’s Premier League clash.
Who's Your Money On?
Michael Hefele back...?
Teams Arrive...
Not long now - just under an hour and a half until kick-off!
Points Mean Prizes...
A bit of a debate going on this week about how many points Huddersfield Town may need to survive this season, Aaron Mooy thinks it will have to be the mythical 40 while our research suggests 36 - check out the thinking behind that total here.
Old Firm Clash...
No early Premier League game today but there is the mouthwatering Old Firm derby with it currently goalless between Celtic and Rangers with an hour of the game played.
Former Huddersfield Town youngster Josh Windass has served his suspension and is currently on the field at Park Head.
More Magic Moments...
Thanks to Mollie for the tweet to our @ExaminerHTAFC account - keep them coming ahead of kick-off and we’ll include as many as possible!
Stat Attack...
Family Affair...
Rajiv van La Parra has been talking about his family coming over for today’s game - let’s hope he has a stormer!
Memory Lane...
Two traditional football clubs go head-to-head today, and there’s plenty of history between them...
Mel Booth's Take...
If you’re stuck for inspiration then check out the Sports Editor’s review of what has been a fabulous calendar year.
2017 Memories...
So it’s the final game of 2017 this afternoon, what are your top 5 memories of the year?
Good Afternoon...
And welcome to today’s LIVE Blog for Huddersfield Town’s final game of 2017 as the Terriers’ host Burnley FC at the John Smith’s Stadium.
I’m Blake Welton and I will be your host for the game with Rory Benson providing expert analysis so you won’t miss a thing!