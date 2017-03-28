Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The international break is finally over this weekend with Huddersfield Town back in action against Burton Albion.

Town beat the Brewers in the away fixture earlier in the season thanks to Nahki Wells' late strike.

The December victory handed Town back-to-back wins for the first time since early October and got the Terriers' campaign back on track.

Since then, Town have lost just three league matches while Burton have lost eight.

The Brewers were on a six-match unbeaten streak heading into their last fixture before the break, but Nigel Clough's side were beaten 5-3 at home against Brentford, leaving them one place and one point above the relegation zone.

Who would you start against the relegation-threatened side? Use our interactive gadget below to name your starting XI.