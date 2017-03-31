Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town host Burton Albion on Saturday in a match which kicks off the final stretch of the regular season for the Terriers.

David Wagner's side sit third in the league and a strong run of form could see them pip either Brighton or Newcastle United to an automatic promotion spot to the top flight.

But they will have to start that run-in without the likes of Izzy Brown, Kasey Palmer, Sean Scannell, Jack Payne and Jonathan Hogg, who are all out injured.

The fans have selected their side from the remaining squad members, with Dean Whitehead stepping in to Hogg's midfield shoes.

Whitehead joins Aaron Mooy and Phil Billing in the centre of the park, with Rajiv Van La Parra and Elias Kachunga offering the width.

The back four remains unchanged with Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele in the heart of the defence and Chris Lowe and Tommy Smith on either flank.

Danny Ward retains his spot between the sticks, while Nahki Wells is preferred to Collin Quaner up front.