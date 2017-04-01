Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be without Jon Gorenc Stankovic for the rest of the season after the defender injured his knee during international duty with Slovenia Under 21s.

And although Jonathan Hogg's neck injury is not a bad as first expected, the midfielder will only return to training after today's encounter.

However, midfielder Aaron Mooy is fine after international duty with Australia as is forward Elias Kachunga after a hamstring strain.

Meanwhile, Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough will check on returning internationals Jackson Irvine (Australia), Tom Flanagan (Northern Ireland), Cauley Woodrow (England Under-21s) and Lasse Vigen Christensen (Denmark Under-21s) before finalising his team selection.

Last season: No corresponding fixture

Last five league matches: Huddersfield D L W W L; Burton D D D W L

Top scorers (all competitions): Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield) 11; Jackson Irvine (Burton) 9

Match odds: Home Win 8/13 Draw 11/2 Away Win 11/4

Referee: Scott Duncan (Tyne & Wear)

Four Key Points

1. Danny Ward conceded four goals in his last outing and he'll be looking to get back to winning ways and clean sheets as soon as possible – starting against Burton today.

2. Michael Hefele was taken out of the match day squad that travelled to Bristol due to illness with Town fans hoping the big German will be back to add an extra bit of speed to Town's backline.

3. Elias Kachunga has returned from his first international appearance for DR Congo, and Town fans will be hoping the frontman can add to his goal tally this weekend.

4. Tommy Smith has been one of the most consistent players this season, and sits at the top of Town's assist charts – can he provide the ammunition once again?

The Game in Numbers

8 - Tommy Smith sits at the top of Town's assist charts with eight so far this season.

9 - Jackson Irvine is currently Burton's top goal scorer, scoring nine goals.

13 - Town have won that amount of games this season at the John Smiths Stadium.

31 - The Brewers have conceded this amount of goals on their travels this season.

27 - The amount of goals Town have scored at the John Smiths Stadium so far this season.

Three Pitch Battles

Christopher Schindler vs Cauley Woodrow: Can the German defender get the better of the blond striker.

Philip Billing vs Michael Kightly: The Danish midfielder will have his work cut out for him this weekend.