Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship promotion hopes were dealt a blow as a late winner from Jackson Irvine sealed all three points for Burton Albion at the John Smith's Stadium.

David Wagner's side dominated possession throughout but were unable to break down a stubborn and determined away defence.

Tommy Smith had the best chance for Town early on – Aaron Mooy finding the full-back with a wonderful cross-field pass but the full-back's initial effort was well saved by Jon McLaughlin before being subsequently ruled offside with the rebound.

And as the home side continued to push for a winning goal, Dean Whitehead was sent off for a second yellow card before Australian international Irvine converted Marvin Sordell's cross in stoppage time.

Key Moment



Tommy Smith’s third minute effort - if it had gone in then the game would have had a much different complexion.



Moan of the Match

The poor standard of SkyBet Championship refereeing once again reared it’s ugly head as decent penalty shouts were denied for both sides.



Talking Point

Burton Albion’s game plan to frustrate Town’s free-flowing football worked a treat and David Wagner must work on a way to unlock such stubborn sides in the future.

Man of the Match



No real standout performers for Town but Tommy Smith just shades it for his display at both ends of the pitch.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch



Scott Duncan (Tyne & Wear) - Another one to add to the collection of poor officials Huddersfield Town have experienced this season

Atmosphere

Slow to build up before kick-off, loud on the whistle before Burton Albion suffocated the life out of it with their style of play.

Verdict

Any lingering hopes of automatic promotion are surely gone with a second defeat on the bounce - time to consolidate a play-off position.