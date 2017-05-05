Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are going up against a stubborn Cardiff City side at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday lunch time as both sides complete their Championship regular season fixture list.

Town face former boss Neil Warnock in a game that will finally reveal to Town fans which team they will be facing in the play-offs.

Warnock will do his best to ruin Town's party as he looks to cap off a brilliant season with the Welsh club, guiding them away from the relegation zone and into mid-table safety.

Town don't have a good record when facing the Welsh side, only picking up two points against them since the club has been back in the Championship.

In Town's previous seven meetings against the Bluebirds, they have scored just five goals and conceded 12.

Steven Downes looks at the previous Championship meetings between the two clubs.

2016/17

Cardiff City 3-2 Huddersfield Town

It was a disappointing loss against Cardiff earlier on in the season, with Town losing the game 3-2.

The Welsh side took an early two-goal lead as ex-Town defender Sean Morrison and Junior Hoilett got the goals.

Tommy Smith pulled one back on the 28th minute, but Cardiff stretched their lead again just five minutes later as Rickie Lambert found the net.

Town midfielder Phillip Billing scored Town's goal of the season to give the Terriers hope, however the home side saw the victory out.

2015/16

Cardiff City 2-0 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 2-3 Cardiff City

In what was a tight game in Wales, it seemed like Town may well nick a point or more, but ex-Terrier Anthony Pilkington popped up to scored Cardiff's first goal on the 69th minute.

Joe Mason doubled the home side's lead just 13 minutes from time as the Welsh club grabbed the three points.

The home game for Town was again close, but Cardiff's quality on the day shone through.

Two goals from Peter Whittingham (37, 79) and a Lex Immers strike gave Cardiff the win.

Goals for Town on that day were scored by Nahki Wells and Harry Bunn.

2014/15

Cardiff City 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Cardiff City

Town went to Cardiff looking for their first win in the league in the 2014/15 season.

After the debacle of the opening day game against Bournemouth, Town needed to steady the ship and get some normality.

But Cardiff got themselves into a 2-0 lead before Town really started to get going.

A goal on the stroke of half-time by Murray Wallace gave Town hope of a better second half, but Cardiff extended their lead as Kenwyne Jones grabbed his second goal of the day.

Town picked up their second point against Cardiff since being back in the Championship in the reverse fixture.

2012/13

Cardiff City 1-0 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Cardiff City

The away fixture was the first game Town had played in the second tier of English football for 11 years.

The only goal of the game was scored by future Town captain Mark Hudson, and although Town lost the game, it gave the fans a good idea of what their new look side might be able to produce for the season ahead.

In the reverse fixture, Town's depleted side earned a valuable point at home to the league leaders at the time.

Town were strong defensively as they stopped Cardiff's potent attack from scoring.