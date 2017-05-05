Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have given the nod to academy product Regan Booty to start against Cardiff City this weekend.

The 19-year-old was promoted to David Wagner's first team squad earlier in the season, but is yet to experience Championship football with the Terriers.

Wagner will have decisions to make this weekend with the EFL looking into his previous team selection at Birmingham City.

The head coach made 10 changes to his side ahead of the game against the Blues, with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers crying foul as the Blues took a 2-0 victory.

The fans however want to see the youngster given a chance alongside the experienced Dean Whitehead and Jack Payne in the centre of midfield.

Rajiv Van La Parra and Sean Scannell are selected to provide the width, with Collin Quaner named up top.

Martin Cranie reverts to his usual right-back spot, with Michael Hefele, Mark Hudson and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis making up the back four.

Joel Coleman retains his place in goal after saving a penalty against Birmingham last time out.