The curtain comes down on the SkyBet Championship league season this Sunday as Huddersfield Town entertain Cardiff City.

The John Smith's encounter is likely to see the return of a number of key players who were rested for last weekend's defeat at Birmingham City.

Striker Elias Kachunga (calf) remains sidelined but is hoping to be fit for the Play-Off semi-finals, while on-loan Chelsea forward Kasey Palmer (hamstring), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (knee) and Philip Billing (knee) will play no further part this campaign.

Meanwhile, Peter Whittingham could close his Cardiff career after 10 years of service as the midfielder is out of contract this summer and has yet to agree a new deal.

Defender Bruno Manga is also in talks with Cardiff over new terms but he will be missing ahead of international duty with Gabon while Iceland midfielder Aron Gunnarsson could also be rested ahead of international duty.

Last season: Huddersfield Town 2 Cardiff City 3, Cardiff City 2 Huddersfield Town 0

Last five league matches: Huddersfield Town W D L W L; Cardiff City W L W D L

League Position: Huddersfield Town 5th, Cardiff City 13th

Top scorers: Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) 13; Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) 11

Match odds: H 11-10 D 12-5 A 23-10

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire)

Four key points

1. Regan Booty was once again selected for Huddersfield Town's bench against Birmingham City last Saturday.

Although the academy product didn't come on, he may well get some game time against Cardiff this weekend.

2. David Wagner made 10 changes to his line up against Birmingham and as the club nears closer to the Play-Offs the German head coach might feel it is right to revert back to what many consider his first XI.

3. Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg will have to be careful to not pick up any suspension or injuries if they play on Sunday – especially with Philip Billing ruled out for the rest of the season.

4. Collin Quaner has scored three goals in a blue and white striped shirt so far, and Town fans will be hoping he can add to that tally this weekend.

Game in Numbers

5 - Town have only lost five home games all season.

10 - The amount of games Cardiff City have lost on the road.

34 - Nahki Wells has had 34 shots on target so far this season, scoring 10.

11 - Cardiff City's top scorer Kenneth Zohore has eleven goals this season.

23 - Town have conceded 23 goals at home so far this season.

Three Pitch Battles

Danny Ward vs Kenneth Zohore: The current Town stopper will be coming up against one of the league's in-form strikers.

Aaron Mooy vs Aron Gunnarsson: It may well be the battle of the two Aaron/Aron's on Sunday that decide how the game pans out.