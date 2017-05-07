Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town had goalkeeper Danny Ward sent-off as Huddersfield Town went down to a disappointing 3-0 SkyBet Championship defeat at home to Cardiff City.

The on-loan Liverpool keeper was dismissed in the 20 minute with David Wagner's side already a goal down courtesy of a Kenneth Zohore strike as early as the seventh minute.

And Town's misery was confirmed as full-back Joe Bennett struck either side of half-time to seal a deserved victory for the Bluebird's as Town enter next week's Play-Offs on the back of successive defeats.

Have a look below at the Huddersfield Examiner's key talking points from today's game at St Andrew's.

Key Moment

Danny Ward’s dismissal in the 20th minute when already losing to an early goal meant there was no way back for David Wagner’s side.

Moan of the Match

It may have been a dead rubber but the manner of the defeat and the lack of performance going into the Play-Offs is worrying.

Talking Point

Danny Ward’s dismissal will see him miss the Play-Offs - further vindication for Wagner’s wholesale changes against Birmingham City last weekend to protect key men.

Man of the Match

Christopher Schindler - few put in a performance to warrant the accolade but the German centre back just about stood out.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Jeremy Simpson (Lancashire): Picky and pedantic throughout although couldn’t argue with Ward’s first-half sending off.

Atmosphere

A carnival atmosphere in the sun before kick-off, it soon turned into a typical end-of-season affair as both sides had nothing serious to play for.

Verdict

A disappointing way to sign-off the league season with the worry being Town’s form and performance going into next week’s Play-Offs.