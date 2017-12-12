The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town take on Chelsea at the John Smith's Stadium this evening, looking to build on their win last time out against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Terriers dominated their previous fixture, with Steve Mounie scoring twice to hand Town the three points against the Seagulls.

Chelsea however were beaten 1-0 by West Ham at the London Stadium in their last outing, with boss Antonio Conte subsequently ruling the Premier League champions out of this year's title race.

And the Blues boss also confirmed on Monday that Chelsea will be focused on today's clash and the race for the top four, having drawn FC Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.

Town will therefore face a daunting prospect, but will be buoyed by the return of Rajiv Van La Parra who has completed his three match suspension after seeing red after the final whistle against Manchester City last month.

But would he get straight back into your starting line up?

