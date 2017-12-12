Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Premier League champions Chelsea tonight in what will be the Terriers' last top-six test of the calender year.

Town won their last match at home against Brighton and Hove Albion, with another match at the John Smith's Stadium against Antonio Conte's Blues coming swiftly after due to the busy festive period.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the midweek clash.

Who’s playing?

Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea - Premier League.

When and where?

Tuesday, December 12 (8pm) at the John Smith's Stadium.

Is it on TV?

Tonight's match is on TV.

The Terriers' clash with the Premier League champions will be shown on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app from 10:15pm, with Match of the Day airing on BBC One from 10:45pm on Wednesday, December 13.

Weather forecast?

According to the Met Office, it will be a brisk evening in West Yorkshire with the temperature set to peak at 3°C.

There's a 50 per cent chance of rain at around nine o'clock, but it should be dry up until the second half.

Who has said what about the game?

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner played down his side's chance against "one of the best teams in the league", but is hoping his side can produce a similar performance to those provided against the other top six teams the Terriers have played so far.

In his pre-match press conference, he said: "We have collected three points so far and Chelsea is the last one of the top six we play in the first half of this season.

"All of the other games against the top six we have performed more or less, even if we have conceded a lot of defeats in these games.

"Like always no one will expect - and we cannot expect - a positive result from us tomorrow, even if I hope for a good result and we will try and work for it, but we cannot expect it.

"What we can expect is that we will make it as uncomfortable as we have done in all the home games with our supporters against this opponent.

"This is exactly what we'd like to do and then we will see what we can get out of this game."

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has highlight the need for the Blues to claim victory in West Yorkshire, with his side drawing FC Barcelona in the Champions League round of 16.

The Italian has stressed the importance of his side finishing in the top four this year in order to qualify for Europe's premiere competition once again next year.

He said: “In 16 games we lost four games. My experience tells (me) it’s impossible to win the title.

“Now we must be focused in the league to go game by game, to do our best.

“This league is not simple. We have to fight to find a place in the Champions League.

“(But) we must be very realistic to understand that this league is very dangerous.

“We have to go game by game, play every game with 120 per cent of our strength, otherwise we risk to have a bad surprise at the end of the season.”

Any team news?

Wagner will have Rajiv Van La Parra available for selection after the winger completed his three-match ban following his red card after the final whistle as Town lost to Manchester City last month.

The boss has already confirmed the Dutchman will be in the matchday squad today, but has not deicded whether he will start for the Terriers.

In more good news for Town, Michael Hefele is back in full training with the squad, but will likely miss the next couple of matches as he gets back up to match sharpness.

On the other side, Chelsea have no real injury concerns but face their third match in seven days, which could prompt Conte to rest some key men - although he made just one change ahead of the West Ham match on Saturday.

Tell me about Chelsea

Chelsea romped to their fifth Premier League title last season, beating Tottenham Hotspur to the crown by seven points.

This season, the champions have not been able to recapture their scintillating form of the 2016/17 campaign and find themselves 14 points behind pace setters Manchester City - leading Conte to rule them out of the title race.

The Blues have lost four matches so far this campaign and tasted defeat last time out against West Ham United, with many pundits suggesting Conte's choice not to make just one change to the side who faced Atletico Madrid in midweek meant his stars were fatigued going into the Premier League clash.

League head-to-head record

HTAFC (25 wins), CFC (23 wins), draws (8)

Town haven't faced Chelsea in a league match since 1984, when the Blues beat the Terriers 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the old Second Divison.

The Terriers' last league win over the Londoners came in 1963, but Town did beat the Blues in the League Cup back in 1999.

The teams have faced twice since, with Chelsea claiming 2-1 and 3-1 victories over Town in the 2006 and 2008 FA Cup competitions respectively.

Any match odds?

Town are understandably underdogs against the Premier League champions, with BetVictor having the Terriers at 9/1 to cause an upset on home turf.

Chelsea on the other hand are fancied at 5/6 and the draw at 4/1.