Huddersfield Town vs Derby County: give us your ratings for the Terriers

An injury-time Elias Kachunga goal saw Huddersfield Town defeat Derby County to halt their recent run of defeats and move third in the SkyBet Championship table.

Head Coach David Wagner was looking for a response from his players after successive league defeats against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End in just a matter of days.

And after making four changes to the side that lost 3-1 at Deepdale, Huddersfield Town were rewarded with their continued persistence and dominance with the 93rd minute winner as Kachunga met Harry Bunn's cross to head home.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.