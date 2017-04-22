Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 4-1 by an in-form Fulham side today, with the Terriers having to wait to secure their spot in this season's Championship play-offs.

Chris Lowe put the hosts in front from the penalty spot just four minutes into the match, but first half goals from Scott Malone and Tom Cairney put the Cottagers in control and a Stefan Johansen brace secured all three points before the interval.

Despite the loss, Leeds United and Reading also failed to record a point today, with one win in their last three now enough for Town to cement a spot in the play-offs.

Here's how the match unfolded...

First Half

3 Minutes: Lowe is tripped in the box!!! Penalty!

4 Minutes: Lowe converts the spot kick! 1-0!

14 Minutes: Heart-in-mouth time for Town as Sessegnon breaks into the box and shoots... but it’s just over the bar.

16 Minutes: Malone sneaks in at the back post and scores for Fulham.

18 Minutes: Mooy finds Schindler with the free kick, but the German’s flashed header goes wide.

19 Minutes: Penalty to Fulham. Hogg on Ayite.

20 Minutes: Cairney steps up and converts.

36 Minutes: Johansen makes it three after a blocked Sessegnon strike.

42 Minutes: Billing nods inches wide from a corner.

45 Minutes: Hogg dispossessed by Johansen who runs through and scores.

Second Half

53 Minutes: Mooy dispossesses McDonald and the ball breaks for Van La Parra who bends it inches wide of the far post.

54 Minutes: Ward just about keeps Town in the game with a great save from Sessegnon.

76 Minutes: Quaner steals in and is one-on-one with Bettinelli... who denies him a third goal in three games.

90+2 Minutes: Quaner goes through, but Bettinelli saves from a tight angle.

Line-Ups

Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Ward; Smith, Schindler, Hefele, Lowe; Billing (Brown, 54), Hogg; Lolley (Scannell, 54), van La Parra, Mooy; Quaner

Subs Not Used: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Cranie, Wells

Booked: Billing

Fulham (4-3-3): Bettinelli; Malone, Ream, Kalas, Fredericks (Odoi, 45); Johansen (Kebano, 86), McDonald, Cairney; Sessegnon, Aluko (Piazon, 77), Ayité

Subs Not Used : Button, Parker, Cyriac, Sigurdsson

Booked: Fredericks, Odoi

Half Time: Huddersfield Town 1 Fulham FC 4

Att: 21,023 (1,513)

Next Match: Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, SkyBet Championship, Tuesday April 25 (7.45pm kick-off)