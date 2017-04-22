Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town welcome Fulham to the John Smith's Stadium this weekend and go head to head with one of their playoff rivals.

Fulham are heading into the play-offs in good form and have squeezed past Leeds United into the last top six spot.

The Cottagers have picked up the third most away wins in the league, but come up against a Town side with a pretty good home record - winning the joint second most home matches with third place Reading on 15 and sitting behind Brighton who have 17 wins at home so far this season.

Town have faced the London club five times since being back in the Sky Bet Championship, and they have proved a tricky opponent for the Yorkshire side - only picking up two points out of a possible 15.

Steven Downes looks at the previous meetings between the two clubs in the Sky Bet Championship.

2016/17

Fulham 5-0 Huddersfield Town

Town went into this season's fixture at Craven Cottage in high spirits after a morale-boosting late win over Derby Country the game before.

Town fans made the long trip down to London to one of the best away days in the league.

However the day would not end well for Huddersfield as Fulham knocked them for five.

A bad day at the office for the Town players - particularly in defence - it won't be a trip many want to repeat in the play-offs.

2015/16

Fulham 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Fulham

It was two draws last season, as Town striker Nahki Wells gave Town the lead down in London before Cauley Woodrow broke Town fans hearts by equalising late on in added on time.

It wasn't until the January of 2016 when the two sides met again.

This time the goals came very early in the fixture, Ross McCormack scored his customary goal against Town on the 2nd minute.

Mark Hudson scored to level things up and the rest of the game was played out in a dull affair.

2014/15

Fulham 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Fulham

Town lost both fixtures against Fulham in this season, going down 3-1 away and 2-0 at home.

Fulham took the lead through Hugo Rodallega on the 19th minute down at Craven Cottage.

Joel Lynch got Town back level in the 75th minute, however the pleasure of the equaliser didn't last long as Fulham re-took the lead through Lasse Vigen Christensen (77), with Ross McCormack finishing the job off on the 84th minute.

In the game back at the John Smith's it was a case of one early goal and one late goal for Fulham. Alex Kacaniklic (2) and Seko Fofana (90+6) scored the goals for Fulham that day.

Wells missed two penalties for Town as 10-man Fulham claimed all three points.