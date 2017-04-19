Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Fulham this weekend and will be looking for revenge after the Cottagers thumped the Terriers 5-0 last time out.

Tomas Kalas, Lucas Piazon and Kevin McDonald all scored for the Whites at Craven Cottage, while Chirs Martin netted a brace to sink the high-flying Terriers.

But a Town victory would more than make up for the heavy defeat in the capital, with three points securing play-off football for David Wagner's men

A win would also dent Fulham's hopes of play-off football, with the London club in sixth spot above Leeds on goal difference alone.

