Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have selected Izzy Brown in the side to take on Fulham this weekend despite the youngster only rejoining the Terriers earlier this week.

Brown has been sidelined with a knee injury for nearly four weeks, with his last appearance in the blue and white stripes coming against Bristol City at Ashton Gate last month.

But the Town faithful are keen for the Chelsea loanee to start against play-off chasing Fulham, where a win would secure play-off football for Town.

Brown joins Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg in the centre of midfield, with the Australian reverting to his usual number eight position.

Rajiv Van La Parra and Elias Kachunga are selected to occupy the wide areas for the West Yorkshire side.

Nahki Wells is preferred to the in-form Collin Quaner up front, despite the German centre-forward notching two goals in his last two outings.

Michael Hefele and Christopher Schindler retain their places in the heart of the defence, while Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe are named on the flanks.

Danny Ward is selected between the sticks.