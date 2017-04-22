Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could cement a spot in the Championship play-offs this weekend with a win over Fulham.

The Terriers welcome back Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown and could also include Philip Billing in the squad but will be without the services of Kasey Palmer and Jon Gorenc Stankovic - both of whom have been ruled out for the season.

Meanwhile, Fulham will be without the suspended Chris Martin, who was handed a three-match ban for a red card received against Norwich City.

Town will also secure a top six spot if they draw with Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday lose at home to Derby.

Last season: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Fulham

Last five league matches: Huddersfield D-W-L-W-L; Fulham W-W-W-W-L

Top scorers (all competitions): Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield) 13; Tom Cairney (Fulham) 10

Match odds: Town 7/5; Draw 12/5; Fulham 19/10

Referee: Andy Davies, Hampshire

Four key points

1. Collin Quaner scored his second league goal for Huddersfield Town in the 1-1 draw at Pride Park on Easter Monday.

That goal came quickly after his first for the club, which came on Good Friday as Town won against Preston due to Quaner's late strike.

2. Tommy Smith was placed on the subs bench at Pride Park, but eventually made a second half appearance to try and defender Town's slender lead, it is expected he'll be back in the starting line up against Fulham.

3. Martin Craine was the man who assisted Collin Quaner for his goal on Easter Monday.

Although Craine has been a bit part player this season, he will be hoping that is excellent displays will give him more playing time in the future.

4. Elias Kachunga will be wanting to add to his tally of 13 goals this season when Fulham come to Town on Saturday afternoon.

Game in Numbers

3 - Collin Quaner has three goals in the blue and white stripes now.

10 - The amount of goals Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney has scored this season.

15 - Town have won 15 games this season at the John Smith's Stadium.

23 - Fulham have conceded 23 goals on their travels this season.

33 - The amount of goals Town have scored at the John Smith's Stadium so far this season.

Three Pitch Battles

Danny Ward vs Ryan Sessegnon: The 16 year-old has been one of the brightest players in the Fulham team of late, and he'll be looking to add to his tally of five goals so far this season.

Aaron Mooy vs Kevin McDonald: This will be an important battle this weekend as the midfield fight will be key gaining any points.