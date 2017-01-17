Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andy Davies will be the latest referee in the Huddersfield Town spotlight.

The Hampshire official will take charge of Saturday’s home Championship clash with Ipswich Town.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Dale Tempest on the club's current Championship success Share this video Watch Next

There was controversy over a number of Premier League whistler Graham Scott’s decisions as Town lost 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday .

They included the sending off of Town’s Jack Payne .

Davies red carded James Vaughan the last time he took charge of Town, in the goalless draw at Ipswich in October 2015.

His last visit to the John Smith’s Stadium was in November 2014, when Nottingham Forest were beaten 3-0 .

Davies joined the Football League list in 2012.

He is part of the Select Group 2 of full-time referees.