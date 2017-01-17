Andy Davies will be the latest referee in the Huddersfield Town spotlight.
The Hampshire official will take charge of Saturday’s home Championship clash with Ipswich Town.
There was controversy over a number of Premier League whistler Graham Scott’s decisions as Town lost 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday .
They included the sending off of Town’s Jack Payne .
Davies red carded James Vaughan the last time he took charge of Town, in the goalless draw at Ipswich in October 2015.
His last visit to the John Smith’s Stadium was in November 2014, when Nottingham Forest were beaten 3-0 .
Davies joined the Football League list in 2012.
He is part of the Select Group 2 of full-time referees.