Huddersfield Town’s big Championship derby against Leeds United at the John Smith’s Stadium could be live on Sky.
The showdown will be on Monday, February 6 (7.45) - but only if both sides are knocked out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage.
Otherwise the match will remain on its current date of Sunday, February 5 (12.30).
Sky are already showing Town’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, February 2 (7.45).
The forthcoming match at Norwich City on Friday, December 19 (7.45) is also to be screened live.
Sky have already televised Town’s home defeats by Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic.