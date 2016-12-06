Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s big Championship derby against Leeds United at the John Smith’s Stadium could be live on Sky.

The showdown will be on Monday, February 6 (7.45) - but only if both sides are knocked out of the FA Cup at the third-round stage.

Otherwise the match will remain on its current date of Sunday, February 5 (12.30).

Sky are already showing Town’s home game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, February 2 (7.45).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH Town fans travel to Blackburn to support their side Share this video Watch Next

The forthcoming match at Norwich City on Friday, December 19 (7.45) is also to be screened live.

Sky have already televised Town’s home defeats by Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan Athletic.